ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Verde Electric
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Verde Electric

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.1 43 reviews

Verde Electric

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 43 reviews

Verde Electric

Verde Electric is one of those strains that is noted for its smooth, unique taste. Bred from a mix of Durban Poison, Platinum OG and Sherbert genes, this strain has gained a following in the medical community for treating pain and digestive issues. The lime green buds should be light, airy and have a nice crystal coat. The buzz is relaxing, but its near 50/50 hybrid mix has enough of an energy jolt to make Verde Electric a choice that works for many both days and nights.

Effects

Show all

26 people reported 180 effects
Happy 61%
Creative 46%
Euphoric 46%
Uplifted 46%
Energetic 30%
Anxiety 50%
Pain 42%
Nausea 34%
Stress 34%
Depression 26%
Dry mouth 30%
Headache 7%
Anxious 3%
Dizzy 3%
Dry eyes 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

43

Show all

Avatar for KaliKid
Member since 2013
A very well put together strain!!! Not a copy cat it is certainly unique. The flavor is indescribably delicious and is delightfully smooth. It has a slight cherry taste with an after taste similar to but better than the Girl scout cookies and as far as I know that is one of the strains the Verde El...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for shawnknows
Member since 2013
Verrry smooth smoke, balanced high, great flavor, and great looking nug. Supposed to be a 50/50 hybrid, but it acts slightly more like a sativa dominant strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for whistler
Member since 2013
An excellent bud! First impression was an intense all over body-buzzing high-great for pain management and those in need of a mental hovercraft. Second phase eased into the gut. Can see where this would be a good choice for those with nausea. Third, the head effect is bright and euphoric, not at...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricTinglyUplifted
Avatar for BurninateDabs
Member since 2016
Did you ever not try a strain because someone you don't like loves it & is a total noon to cannabis Well I wish I would've tried it sooner. I got it in shatter form by Canamo. SO STICKY. Every now & then I come across wax so sticky and hard to break off into dabs and this was one of them. I can't ex...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for jbgoodies
Member since 2013
This was a very good strain. Nice and lime green with a nice skunky fruity smell. Also was very smooth and tastefull.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricUplifted
more reviews
write a review

Find Verde Electric nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Verde Electric nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Verde Electric
User uploaded image of Verde Electric
User uploaded image of Verde Electric
User uploaded image of Verde Electric

Products with Verde Electric

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Verde Electric nearby.

Most popular in