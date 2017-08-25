Verde Electric is one of those strains that is noted for its smooth, unique taste. Bred from a mix of Durban Poison, Platinum OG and Sherbert genes, this strain has gained a following in the medical community for treating pain and digestive issues. The lime green buds should be light, airy and have a nice crystal coat. The buzz is relaxing, but its near 50/50 hybrid mix has enough of an energy jolt to make Verde Electric a choice that works for many both days and nights.
