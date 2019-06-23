ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Very Cherry
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Very Cherry
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.6 5 reviews

Very Cherry

Very Cherry

From Humboldt Seed Company, Very Cherry crosses a Lemon Kush Bx3 with a strain from an old-time Humboldt grower. It comes out of the bag with an intense, sweet cherry aroma that tastes as tangy as it smells. The strain also gives off a slight floral and jasmine scent and buds come in a light green color. Like a tart cherry, this strain will perk you up and get you going and won’t slow you down. Very Cherry’s unique terpene profile makes for great concentrates.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

5

Show all

Avatar for TJohnz420
Member since 2018
Amazing! Taste is on point with the Pine, Lemon, and Cherry flavors very flavorful strain. I get a very even 50/50 out of this strain, very euphoric, and uplifting while remaining calm and relaxed but not lazy. Highly recommend this strain for all day use. I am reviewing the strain grown by Glendale...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Tig-man07
Member since 2019
Picked this up last week , it is amazing!! The steady pace you can keep with it is far beyond what I expected... quick lift, clarity, energetic, to name a few.... I know everyone is different, but you can expect at least those first three… I would definitely recommend this for an all day experienc...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyTalkative
Avatar for 25yearvet
Member since 2018
Taste a little like cherries. Ok potency and effects. Decent tasting road weed.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHungryTalkative
write a review

Find Very Cherry nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Very Cherry nearby.

Lineage

Strain parent
Lemon Kush
parent
Strain
Very Cherry

Products with Very Cherry

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Very Cherry nearby.

Most popular in