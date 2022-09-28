Violet Fog
Violet Fog effects are mostly energizing.
Violet Fog is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Grape Gasoline and Khalifa Mints. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, uplifted, and euphoric. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Violet Fog, before let us know! Leave a review.
Violet Fog sensations
Violet Fog helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
