Violet Sky
Hand-selected by the rapper Wiz Khalifa, Violet Sky is a cannabis strain released in 2023 by the brand Khalifa Kush. It's a cross of the cultivar Khalifa Mints and GastroPop. The brand Khalifa Kush spent two years bringing a unique purple-colored flower to market with the KK lineage. Violet Sky is a very high-THC indica hybrid with complex, pungent blend of fruit, citrus, and herbal smells. Violet Sky buds are dense and frosty with purple leaves and orange pistils. Its top aroma molecules—terpenes—are the funky relaxing myrcene, the lemony limonene, the rare b-ocimene, and more. Be among the first to review the new Violet Sky from Khalifa Kush.
