Viper is an invigorating sativa that was bred from an indigenous Burmese landrace and a native Mexican strain known as Blackseed. First cultivated by Reeferman Seeds, Viper inherits buzzing, cerebrally-targeted effects and a spicy, citrus aroma. In a show of its nearly pure sativa genetics, Viper grows tall and bears fluffy buds that finish their flowering cycle in about 10 weeks.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
54
Find Viper nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Viper nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Grow info
Products with Viper
Hang tight. We're looking for Viper nearby.