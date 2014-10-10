ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Viper is an invigorating sativa that was bred from an indigenous Burmese landrace and a native Mexican strain known as Blackseed. First cultivated by Reeferman Seeds, Viper inherits buzzing, cerebrally-targeted effects and a spicy, citrus aroma. In a show of its nearly pure sativa genetics, Viper grows tall and bears fluffy buds that finish their flowering cycle in about 10 weeks.

38 people reported 279 effects
Happy 63%
Energetic 60%
Uplifted 50%
Creative 44%
Euphoric 42%
Depression 36%
Stress 34%
Fatigue 21%
Pain 18%
Headaches 13%
Dry mouth 21%
Dizzy 10%
Anxious 7%
Dry eyes 7%
Headache 5%

South Asian Indica
Mexican
New Strains Alert: Kill Bill, Viper, California Grapefruit, Tokyo OG, and White Haze
