Grown by Noble Farms, the old world meets the new in VVS Chem, a cross of Chemdog D x Chemdog 91 and Gelato. It produces a lightly pungent aroma backed by sweet, fruity, and gassy overtones. With additional citrus and piney flavors coming through on the exhale, this strain will drop you into a cerebral high that will transfer into a comforting state of euphoria.