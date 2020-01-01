Grown by Noble Farms, the old world meets the new in VVS Chem, a cross of Chemdog D x Chemdog 91 and Gelato. It produces a lightly pungent aroma backed by sweet, fruity, and gassy overtones. With additional citrus and piney flavors coming through on the exhale, this strain will drop you into a cerebral high that will transfer into a comforting state of euphoria.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
No Reviews
Find VVS Chem nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry VVS Chem nearby.
Lineage
Products with VVS Chem
Hang tight. We're looking for VVS Chem nearby.