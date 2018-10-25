ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Wabanaki
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Wabanaki
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Sativa

4.8 38 reviews

Wabanaki

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 38 reviews

Wabanaki

Wabanaki is a clear-headed, creative flower created by Organigram of Canada. Offering high levels of the terpenes pinene, caryophyllene and myrcene, Wabanaki is often an excellent strain for boosting energy. Its aroma is a dense mixture of earthy, woody odors while the flavor is smooth and herbal. Wabanaki, which loosely translates to “People of the First Light,” represents a First Nations confederation of five Algonquian-speaking nations near the Eastern seaboard of Canada. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

38

write a review

Find Wabanaki nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Wabanaki nearby.

Products with Wabanaki

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Wabanaki nearby.