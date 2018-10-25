Wabanaki is a clear-headed, creative flower created by Organigram of Canada. Offering high levels of the terpenes pinene, caryophyllene and myrcene, Wabanaki is often an excellent strain for boosting energy. Its aroma is a dense mixture of earthy, woody odors while the flavor is smooth and herbal. Wabanaki, which loosely translates to “People of the First Light,” represents a First Nations confederation of five Algonquian-speaking nations near the Eastern seaboard of Canada.
