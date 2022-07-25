Buy Waiting Game weed near you
Waiting Game is a sativa-dominant hybrid cannabis strain made by crossing FPOG and MAC. The effects of this strain are believed to be energizing and happy, and eventually mellow out into relaxation. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel tingly, euphoric, and giggly. Waiting Game has 25% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is terpinolene, with a fruity, minty and skunky aroma. Medical marijuana patients say they buy this strain for help mitigating ADHD and bipolar disorder. The original breeder of Waiting Game is Capulator.
