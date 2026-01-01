Watermelon Moonshine
Watermelon Moonshine effects are mostly calming.
Watermelon Moonshine potency is higher THC than average.
Watermelon Moonshine, bred by Pro Terp Genetics (2024), is a flavorful hybrid that blends sweet fruit character with versatile effects. True to its name, this strain delivers a juicy watermelon taste that’s smooth and refreshing on the inhale and exhale. It produces frosty, dense buds and performs well in both indoor and outdoor grows, with a typical flowering period of 8–9 weeks (Moonshine-leaning phenotypes may take slightly longer). Most phenotypes lean toward indica-style effects, offering relaxing, mellow body vibes similar to classic Watermelon strains, while select expressions showcase a more uplifting, sativa-leaning edge reminiscent of Moonshine Haze. Watermelon Moonshine offers a balanced experience that can range from calming and laid-back to lightly energizing, depending on the phenotype.
Buy strains with similar effects to Watermelon MoonshineOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Watermelon Moonshine strain effects
Watermelon Moonshine strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 100% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Watermelon Moonshine products near you
Similar to Watermelon Moonshine near Ashburn, VA
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—