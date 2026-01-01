Watermelon Moonshine, bred by Pro Terp Genetics (2024), is a flavorful hybrid that blends sweet fruit character with versatile effects. True to its name, this strain delivers a juicy watermelon taste that’s smooth and refreshing on the inhale and exhale. It produces frosty, dense buds and performs well in both indoor and outdoor grows, with a typical flowering period of 8–9 weeks (Moonshine-leaning phenotypes may take slightly longer). Most phenotypes lean toward indica-style effects, offering relaxing, mellow body vibes similar to classic Watermelon strains, while select expressions showcase a more uplifting, sativa-leaning edge reminiscent of Moonshine Haze. Watermelon Moonshine offers a balanced experience that can range from calming and laid-back to lightly energizing, depending on the phenotype.