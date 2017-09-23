ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Wembley
Indica

4.7 3 reviews

Wembley

Wembley

Wembley by Pyramid Seeds is an indica-dominant strain created by combining AK-47 and Bubble Gum. This fruity strain has a stable, solid morphology that is typically low to the ground and flowers in about 60 days. Its long-lasting relaxation pairs nicely with AK-47’s heady sizzle, giving Wembly an immersive physical sensation that sticks to the bones. Enjoy Wembley to improve mood while tempering minor physical pain.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

3

Find Wembley nearby

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Bubble Gum
parent
Second strain parent
AK-47
parent
Strain
Wembley
Strain child
Anubis
child

Products with Wembley

