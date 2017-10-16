Anubis by Pyramid Seeds is the indica-dominant cross of Somango and Wembley. This strain has been known to produce THC levels around 18% with touches of CBD and CBN that make this strain relaxing without being overly sedating. Anubis has a sweet aroma and a flavor some might describe as grapefruit or citrus peel, as well as calming physical effects that creep across the limbs. While growing, this plant remains short and squat, making it ideal for indoor or low-profile growers. This indica has a 56 to 63 day flowering time.
Strain spotlight
