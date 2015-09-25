ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.2 13 reviews

Whitaker Blues

Whitaker Blues

Whitaker Blues is a classic indica-dominant strain that blends genetics from Quimby (a West Coast indica) and Blueberry. Breeder DJ Short is famous for his Blueberry line, but this strain was actually developed by his son, JD. A true indica in appearance and effect, Whitaker Blues grows into stout bushy plants and delivers a sedating stone that leaves you feeling heavy with dreamy bliss. Its flavors can span the entire spectrum of sweetness, so you may find yourself detecting anything from floral vanilla to fruity citrus. Whitaker Blues’ effects are initially enlivening but taper down into a deep transcendental calm conducive for meditation or lazy days. 

Reviews

13

Never had this strain prior, so gave it a try. I can tell you this Indica especially will bring you intense relaxation, a sweet body high with very calming mental effects. The strain I bought was 27.6% THC, For reference. Most Indica do not hit me as hard as the blues. Hardly felt the 1st four hits ...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Dont listen to the other 2 reviewers in here, they must have bought there Whiter Blues from some un-experienced growers or some growers with a not choice pheno... Whitaker Blue is my new favorite Indica strain, both in smoke and plant. The pheno we have is a beautiful light green bud with almost ora...
HappyRelaxedUplifted
I love this stuff. In the daytime a couple puffs calms down any anxiety I have, and a few more knocks me out for hours.
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
This indica is in the sub category in da couch. So relaxing.
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Lacks the smell and taste I was looking for but overall was pretty good, I would probably buy it again.
HappyHungryRelaxed
Photos

Lineage

Blueberry
Whitaker Blues

