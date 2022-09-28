White CBG
White CBG effects are mostly calming.
White CBG potency is lower THC than average.
White CBG is a mostly CBG (cannabigerol) marijuana strain bred by Oregon CBD. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of White CBG - If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
White CBG sensations
White CBG helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Arthritis
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
