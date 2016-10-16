ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.7 27 reviews

White Durban

White Durban

White Durban by Fireline is a beautiful sativa-dominant strain endowed with the speed of a cheetah wearing a supersonic jet engine. By combining Fireline’s own White Fire OG and the African landrace Durban Poison, a strain with potency and alacrity is created. This strain offers consumers one-of-a-kind stimulation that invigorates the body and brightens the mind. White Durban exhibits notes of sweet earth and fuel, and its buds come coated in a dense layer of glimmering trichomes. Enjoy this strain in small doses for euphoric mental energy and productive stimulation in the body. However, at higher doses, White Durban can overstimulate even the most seasoned cannabis consumer. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

27

I love this strain. The cross of Whitefire OG with Durban Poison was an excellent idea and produced a wonderful strain. This bud has the whole package down. The smell is that of Durban with a sweeter pungent undertone to it and breaking open a bud is almost intoxicating itself. The buds are extreme...
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyHungryTingly
White Durban woke me right up after wake-n-bake. Earthy bud that pairs well with coffee. Not for novice smokers or the overly anxious.
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyTalkativeUplifted
Providing a euphoric, energetic high, White Durban is a wonderful strain for an early morning or a detail-oriented task requiring mental clarity. Aroma: Sweet Flavor: Woody
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Great sativa for studying or focusing. If you need a task-oriented high, this is something you should check out. This helps with the anxious feelings -- find something to do. Taste is very light and citrusy, great for a morning bake.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocused
Great strain if you are looking for a productive high. I really enjoy the the chill but awake feeling this gives you. would be great in the morning for a wake n bake with a cup of coffee. Has a little bit of a sneak up so the first time smoking I got super stoned. But even so I felt productive throu...
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoric
Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
White Fire OG
parent
Second strain parent
Durban Poison
parent
Strain
White Durban

