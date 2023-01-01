White Grapefruit Cookies
White Grapefruit Cookies is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemonberry with Tropicana Cookies. This strain features a flavor profile that includes bittersweet citrus and berries. White Grapefruit Cookies is best smoked during the daytime hours. Growers say this strain puts out an above average yield.
Buy strains with similar effects to White Grapefruit Cookies
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
White Grapefruit Cookies strain effects
White Grapefruit Cookies strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
- 33% of people say it helps with Gastrointestinal disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop White Grapefruit Cookies products near you
Similar to White Grapefruit Cookies near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—