Hybrid

4.4 73 reviews

Lemonberry

aka Lemonberry Kush

Herbal
Peppery
Pine

Dabney Blue and Lemon Thai come together to produce Lemonberry by Fusion Seeds. Dabney Blue imparts its berry flavors and the sweet aroma of blueberry muffins, typical of strains influenced by DJ Short’s Blueberry line. Lemon Thai adds its own touch of citrus flavors and uplifting effects. Lemonberry is a strain rooted in the Pacific Northwest and is desired for its collage of flavors and balanced effects. The genetics of this strain help form a happy head buzz that initiates bouts of creativity and the giggles.

Effects

52 people reported 364 effects
Happy 67%
Relaxed 50%
Uplifted 46%
Euphoric 38%
Giggly 36%
Stress 25%
Pain 23%
Depression 15%
Insomnia 13%
Anxiety 13%
Dry mouth 28%
Dizzy 17%
Dry eyes 13%
Anxious 5%
Headache 3%

Reviews

73

Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

Strain parent
Lemon Thai
parent
Strain
Lemonberry

