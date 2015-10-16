ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
White Slipper is a sativa-dominant hybrid that crosses The White and Glass Slipper, resulting in a relaxing strain perfect for shedding stress. Flavors of blueberry and spicy pepper take over on the inhale, and soon to follow is White Slipper’s heavenly euphoria. Its buds grow with shining resin-tipped trichomes that glow with a white luminescence, but let these potent crystals be a warning to novices: White Slipper’s THC content often exceeds 25 percent.

Colorado pride on this one, Terrapin Care Station keeps improving it time and time again!
FocusedHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
A true sativa powerhouse! White Slipper has a very quick onset, with a heady high that will last for quite some time. The White Slipper is great for doing arts and crafts, going for hikes, or to have an introspective moment. The White Slipper is our Glass Slipper (Pineapple X Cindy 99) crossed with ...
EuphoricGigglyTalkativeUplifted
Purchased this strain from Terrapin Care Station in Boulder, CO. The buds have large kona and a frosty, bright green appearance. Very strong smell. Absolutely wonderful strain. After 4 hits, I forget I was smoking and instead get lost in some spontaneous creative moment. Fast acting, long lasting hi...
EnergeticHappyHungryTalkativeUplifted
Saw this on the menu from Terrapin Care Station PA. My eighth was tested at 25% THC. The aroma of the flower is mouthwatering - a little fuel, some berry, and pepper. Taste is the same but less of the berries. The effects are fast and strong. It’s a great way to start the day when I need an upliftin...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
Great for video games and music. Pretty euphoric for sure, almost psychedelic. Has a crash though it isn't a bad one. It just makes me kind of tired later on which is useful if timed right, for using that tiredness to then sleep. I also use this to work out. I had an accident so I have to do phys...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyTingly
Glass Slipper
The White
New Strains Alert: Michael Phelps OG, White Slipper, Ganesh Berry, Cookie Wreck, and More
