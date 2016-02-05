ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. White Smurf
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of White Smurf

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.4 12 reviews

White Smurf

White Smurf

The Cannabis Cup People’s Choice winner in 2000, White Smurf is a hybrid strain bred from a Northern Lights x Skunk #1 female and a pure Dutch sativa male. Wonderful smells of fresh citrus fruit will entice you as accents of orange pistils and dusty white resin stand out in a sea of green. This strain is a great choice for social butterflies to lounge out to after a nice dinner.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

12

Show all

Avatar for Walwyn
Member since 2016
Great for treating Fibromyalgia and arthritis pain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for PuffPufFinMass
Member since 2017
Overall one of my personal favorite. Nice smooth hits ,clean focused high, and helps with unneeded body pain. The smell is like no other so if you ever have the chance to smoke this weed do it.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Just10b87
Member since 2014
I am going to be honest, I smoked this but it was a while ago. So I am going to give you the best review as i remember it has been about 15-20yr. It has a smoke peppermint smoke taste inhaling. A hint of fuity i think maybe oragne with huge skunk smell behind it. It's flavor profile is almost just l...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHungryTalkative
Avatar for Optimo215
Member since 2015
I had this strain and the looks is a smurffy green with crystals in it had hand crushed and roles it in a dutch very smoothie and the smurffy feeling comes in quickly making you feel smurffy happy and funny.la la la la la la la la.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for Cirys
Member since 2016
Definitely a creeper, takes about 15 to 20 minutes to hit full force and you don't really realize it's hitting you. I smoked from a bong and it had a minty and very earthy taste to it. Made me really giggly, content and happy.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyTalkative
more reviews
write a review

Find White Smurf nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry White Smurf nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of White Smurf
User uploaded image of White Smurf
User uploaded image of White Smurf
User uploaded image of White Smurf

Lineage

First strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Second strain parent
Northern Lights
parent
Strain
White Smurf

Products with White Smurf

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for White Smurf nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: White Smurf, Arctic Sun, Titan’s Haze, God’s Bubba, and More
New Strains Alert: White Smurf, Arctic Sun, Titan’s Haze, God’s Bubba, and More