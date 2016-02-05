The Cannabis Cup People’s Choice winner in 2000, White Smurf is a hybrid strain bred from a Northern Lights x Skunk #1 female and a pure Dutch sativa male. Wonderful smells of fresh citrus fruit will entice you as accents of orange pistils and dusty white resin stand out in a sea of green. This strain is a great choice for social butterflies to lounge out to after a nice dinner.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
12
Walwyn
PuffPufFinMass
Just10b87
Optimo215
Cirys
Find White Smurf nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry White Smurf nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with White Smurf
Hang tight. We're looking for White Smurf nearby.