Created by The Strain Hunters, White Strawberry Skunk comes from Swiss Erdbeer, a strain known for its strawberry profile. White Strawberry Skunk produces buds that look similar to White Widow, except with fruity aromas and a creamy finish. When smoked, strawberry and tropical fruit notes come with a skunky background. The high comes on slowly, starting as a body high that turns cerebral and social.
