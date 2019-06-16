ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

8 reviews

White Strawberry Skunk

White Strawberry Skunk

Created by The Strain Hunters, White Strawberry Skunk comes from Swiss Erdbeer, a strain known for its strawberry profile. White Strawberry Skunk produces buds that look similar to White Widow, except with fruity aromas and a creamy finish. When smoked, strawberry and tropical fruit notes come with a skunky background. The high comes on slowly, starting as a body high that turns cerebral and social.

StonedBliss710
Member since 2019
Very uplifting, I was able to get stuff done without knocking out, perfect medication for my social anxiety, clinical depression, and critical back pain. I typically only smoke indicas and vape hybrids, but this hybrid was a nice smoke. Very smooth, hits of fruit at the beginning and the aftertaste ...
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
kickflipdropthat
Member since 2019
come and get boy Kato 4 Life
feelings
EnergeticHappyTalkativeUplifted
tophtokes
Member since 2019
Insomnia KILLER. Instant face blast. Legit INDICA, amazing night time smoke. You can't go wrong here! I tried smoking a gram joint during the day and legit spend the rest of my day eating, good luck!
feelings
HungrySleepy
Konn
Member since 2016
Honestly something else, got so high I had to cancel plans
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Chrstiania
Member since 2017
Great strain. Amazing sweet pungent smell of fruits and berries but also a hint of pepper and spices. Very resinous. I got two phenotypes from these seeds. Both smell and taste the same but one was more stretchy and grew bigger while the other pheno had more dense buds. Reccomend this strain and i ...
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
