  3. White Zombie
Hybrid

White Zombie

White Zombie

White Zombie is a potent hybrid strain with cerebrally-focused effects conducive for creative endeavors and stress relief. While this strain likely contains some Zombie OG genetics, it's also possible that White Zombie's maker was just a diehard Rob Zombie fan. Its euphoric and relaxing effects make it a perfect remedy for anxiety and depression, but come prepared with enough lazy activities: the psychoactivity of this strain is long-lasting.

 

Effects

Euphoric 56%
Happy 47%
Relaxed 45%
Creative 43%
Uplifted 31%
Stress 54%
Anxiety 47%
Pain 35%
Depression 29%
Migraines 20%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 20%
Dizzy 16%
Paranoid 4%
Anxious 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

67

Avatar for DylanplayswithDemons
Member since 2012
My mom grew this for her dispensary. She gave me some and I have to say it is my favorite strain yet. Such an amazing head high and an equally great body high. The whole night I felt in a different world and the high lasted so long. It relieve a lot of stress and the whole time I got a feeling that ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricUplifted
Avatar for Damien
Member since 2012
Excellent strain. I smoke one small joint, and can have almost a whole week of relief from depression and near-dangerous fits of rage.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyUplifted
Avatar for blazin520
Member since 2012
I have really bad anxiety and depression, and some hybrids hit me bad in the anxiety end, but not this one. The buds were nice, and the taste, oh man, nice, my friend compared it to the taste of an old fashioned cigar. I am a White Zombie fan, so yes I was drawn to this before since I had never hear...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
I picked up a dime bag of this with my new bong, got really high for a good hour and a half. Got a good smooth burn and a body buzz just as strong as the mind high. A good strain to sit back and watch TV too, play video games, be lazy and relaxed.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoric
Avatar for chefpigie
Member since 2012
woke up w/ a hell of a headache . medicated myself, and felt much better within a half hour........... BUY AGAIN: hell yeah
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricTalkative
Photos

Good reads

Show all

These 5 Truly Horrific Strains Are Just What You Need to Celebrate Halloween
These 5 Truly Horrific Strains Are Just What You Need to Celebrate Halloween

