Why U Gelly
aka Why You Gelly
Why U Gelly is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato and The Don Mega. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Why U Gelly is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Chronicseur Farms, the average price of Why U Gelly typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Why U Gelly’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Why U Gelly, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Why U GellyOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Why U Gelly products near you
Similar to Why U Gelly near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—