Hybrid

Why U Gelly

aka Why You Gelly

Why U Gelly is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato and The Don Mega. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Why U Gelly is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Chronicseur Farms, the average price of Why U Gelly typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Why U Gelly’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Why U Gelly, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


Strain spotlight