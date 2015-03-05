ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.3 16 reviews

Wonder Haze

Wonder Haze

Wonder Haze is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain that gives the mental cloudiness that haze lovers want along with a body buzz that helps with physical symptoms. This strain is a cross of Willy’s Wonder and Super Silver Haze, two strains known for their strong cerebral effects. As time goes on, Wonder Haze mellows into a relaxed state that will make sleep easy.

 

qt113
Member since 2011
Wonder Haze: Super Silver Haze X Williams Wonder - 70% sativa, 30% indica. A slow creeper, takes about 10-mins to come on, reaching full strength after about 25 mins. Buzz lasted about 70 minutes. Smell: buds smell skunky with a pine disinfectant type smell like cleaning fluid - not unpleas...
EuphoricUplifted
mezmerize0229
Member since 2014
Really great stuff. It starts with a massaging body high, combines with a powerful head high, and ends with a tired haze. It's very effective for stress, pain, insomnia, and for my seizures. I came in touch with the nature of all things in a completely new level once I was medicated enough. It makes...
CreativeHappyUplifted
ItchySweater420
Member since 2013
Look: A nice oval bud with some dark orange hairs and a with a coating of trichomes. Feel: Soft and somewhat sticky. Smell: Not a very skunky smell, more piney and herb like. Taste: Danky and and a musky skunk with a hint of pine and sour. High: This is a classic haze a stronger body high. The ...
EuphoricUplifted
qt113
Member since 2011
Something important to add is that after smoking this strain, sleep was very good, and upon waking, I felt very refreshed and relaxed - there was no groggy effect when waking up, which I have had with some of the other strains.
EuphoricHappyUplifted
MasterYodaofBachata
Member since 2017
Amazing strain. I smoked this back in July and it was my first strain ever purchased. I smoked it for about a month since i was new to smoking but amazing. I have smoked many different stuff since then but this one is special for me. I am Hybrid love and this gives you the perfect balance of a Sativ...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
