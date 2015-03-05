Wonder Haze is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain that gives the mental cloudiness that haze lovers want along with a body buzz that helps with physical symptoms. This strain is a cross of Willy’s Wonder and Super Silver Haze, two strains known for their strong cerebral effects. As time goes on, Wonder Haze mellows into a relaxed state that will make sleep easy.
