  3. Wonder Woman
Hybrid

Wonder Woman

Cannabinoids

CalmingEnergizing

Wonder Woman

What makes Wonder Woman so wonderful? If you were to ask growers, they would say it’s the plant’s impressively high yields; if you were to ask consumers, they would probably cite its long-lasting buzz. Wonder Woman is a possible cross of Ice and another hybrid that tends to grow tall. On average, plants will flower in 9-11 weeks, producing copious amounts of tight buds that make for easy trimming. The flowers have a skunky smell with notes of fruit and jet fuel.

Effects

Happy 64%
Relaxed 54%
Uplifted 51%
Euphoric 50%
Energetic 43%
Stress 40%
Depression 30%
Anxiety 28%
Pain 22%
Fatigue 18%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 10%
Headache 5%
Anxious 4%
Dizzy 1%

Reviews

163

Avatar for itscoreydawg
Member since 2014
This strain is the perfect hybrid. It's an indica when you want it to be and a sativa when you need it to be. You can be couch locked enjoying a nice relaxing high and then you just fight the indica a little and decide to get up and instantly the sativa kicks in and you feel full of energy. This is ...
Avatar for NerdyMo420
Member since 2015
Kinda does make me feel like Wonder Woman :) has uplifting and euphoric qualities that give a nice stoney cerebral effect-good for anxiety and depression. Also somewhat energizing and helps with focus (Good for ADD/ADHD). Really great strain and got it for $25 for an eighth!
Avatar for Thwaylifeshouldbe
Member since 2013
Really nice medicine that has made it into my top five. Love the smell and effects of the Wonder Woman.
Avatar for LeroyBrown420
Member since 2015
A great strain for commercial growers with medical values. As this new market emerges and commercial grows are running rampant. Eager and hungry cultivator are push hi-yielding fast flowering plant. This woman is no exception with here easy to trimming dense buds. Rumored to have Indica and Sativa...
Avatar for alexsalazar707
Member since 2015
I just picked some of this stuff up and my god after one bowl I felt calm and focussed.something that never happens and completely erased my sever anxiety. All in all I would love to use this to smoke and study or stay home and get stuff done aroun the house. It is a very functional high and one of...
