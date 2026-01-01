Yesca is an indica-dominant hybrid (70% indica / 30% sativa) with roots in OG Kush genetics, typically testing around 23–26% THC, with some batches reaching closer to 30%. This classic cultivar delivers a rich, terpene-forward profile featuring earthy pine, spicy herbs, and sour citrus layered with subtle peppery notes, driven by terpenes like limonene, caryophyllene, and myrcene. Expect a fast-acting, euphoric head high that lifts the mood and brings a light, giggly energy before settling into a deeply relaxing, full-body buzz. Potent and long-lasting, Yesca offers a balanced yet heavy experience, making it ideal for evening use, stress relief, and unwinding after a long day.