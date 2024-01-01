stock photo similar to Yuzu MAC
Be the first to review!
Hybrid

Yuzu MAC

Yuzu MAC is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blueberry Zkittlez and MAC. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Yuzu MAC is 34% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Maven Genetics, the average price of Yuzu MAC typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Yuzu MAC’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Yuzu MAC, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Yuzu MAC

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Yuzu MAC products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Yuzu MAC near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight