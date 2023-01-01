Z Mints
Z Mints is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Zkittlez and Kush Mints. Z Mints is 28% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Z Mints effects include euphoric, creative, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Z Mints when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, asthma, and arthritis. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, Z Mints features flavors like mint, menthol, and tar. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Z Mints typically ranges from $35-$55 per eighth. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Z Mints, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Z MintsOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Z Mints products near you
Similar to Z Mints near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—