HybridTHC 28%CBD

Z Mints

Z Mints is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Zkittlez and Kush Mints. Z Mints is 28% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Z Mints effects include euphoric, creative, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Z Mints when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, asthma, and arthritis. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, Z Mints features flavors like mint, menthol, and tar. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Z Mints typically ranges from $35-$55 per eighth. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Z Mints, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



