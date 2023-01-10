Zack's Cake
Zack's Cake effects are mostly calming.
Zack's Cake is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel happy, relaxed, and sleepy. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Zack's Cake, before let us know! Leave a review.
Zack's Cake strain effects
Zack's Cake strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 20% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
