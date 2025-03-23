Zashimi
aka Z x Sherbert, Sherbert-Z
Zashimi effects are mostly calming.
Zashimi is a cannabis strain often made of the parents The Original Z x Mochi Gelato. Zashimi should have tropical candy taffy and creamy berry smell and taste, and a mostly green hue. Zashimi is a feature of the LA exotic cannabis scene, and consequently it subject to higher than average counterfeiting. According to credible reports Zashimi comes from a collaboration between the brand Laughing Gas, and Zeki Genetics. At its core, it's yet another Z x Sherbert cross—which has been a fruitful avenue for many a breeder and brand. Both strains have excellent, popular, appetizing syrupy-sweet tastes and versatile indica hybrid effects.
