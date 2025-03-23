All I see is only 1 review with four stars right now on this page, and I agree with that. It is not the best five-star ones, but still, this one is good. A sibling of Zushi, the internet says, but I never had a chance to try Zushi types. So, I chose to get this one instead for now. The dispensary employee who handed me the eighth smalls of this was chill and nice, and as I was leaving, even the woman behind me said she was so happy to see the employee's face to him. But that doesn't make my weed fresher, so I moved on. And then I took three tokes with my bong right now. The texture of Zashimi is exactly like God's Breath and Wappa. It is super resin-rich, even more than those two strains I mentioned. Plus, the green hue color and scent is exactly the same as God's Breath. Now I am taking Fourth toke, the intense head pressure high and the warm body relaxing high definently feels like God's Breath. The only difference I can tell is it drops just no kief from my grinder, while Wappa and God's Breath still did very little. Zashimi I got held all the kief and only kief I had in kief chamber was kief from Key Lime GSC, which has khaki dark green tone with a little bit a red hue, while Zashimi is completely different, bright green with a little bit of blue hue. All kief had the color of Key Lime GSC, and I could also tell how much kief my tokes were being held inside the buds. One of the best buds to smoke it as some tokes with your bong. Blazes and snaps very well and gives you amazing high, very easy strain to smoke, especially because I got it from the local dispensary, and it was packed 12 days ago, so the quality should be good. I'll say 4.5 to 4.6 if I rate it precisely, and these sticky strains: Wappa, God's Breath, Zashimi, etc. are not my favorite, but are the ones that are guaranteed to be good and easy to smoke, because you don't have to collect kief and crown it. Mine said 26% THC, but I'm not sure about that, but I can tell it is really potent by how I am feeling right now. I forgot if the toke I just took was fifth or sixth, maybe seventh, but those smokes from this strain are very clean and smooth, I don't really cough and spit much. Another new favorite strain: Zashimi.🍣