HybridTHC 20%CBD

Zealousy

Zealousy is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Jealousy and Zoap. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Zealousy is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Nasha Genetics, the average price of Zealousy typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Zealousy’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zealousy, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


Strain spotlight