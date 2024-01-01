Zhirley Temple
Zhirley Temple is a indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Purple Punch and Zkittles x Animal Cookies and . Zhirley Temple is 25.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Cresco, the average price of Zhirley Temple typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Zhirley Temple’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zhirley Temple, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
