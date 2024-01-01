stock photo similar to Froyo
Hybrid

Froyo

Froyo is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between MacMints and Sunset Sherbert. This strain is a frosty and fruity hybrid that has a creamy and tart flavor. Froyo is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for moderate cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Froyo effects include creative, energetic, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Froyo when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Bred by Umami Seed Co, Froyo features flavors like sweet, citrus, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Froyo typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. This strain is a rare find in the market, so if you come across it, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Froyo, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Froyo strain effects

Reported by 4 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Hungry

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Sleepy

Froyo strain flavors

Loading...

Berry

Froyo strain helps with

  • Seizures
    25% of people say it helps with Seizures
  • Anxiety
    25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Epilepsy
    25% of people say it helps with Epilepsy

This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

