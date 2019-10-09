45th Parallel Farms
Holy Grail Kush
Strain rating:
Hybrid THC 20% CBD —
Holy Grail Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
517 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
