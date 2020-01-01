 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
About 48North

At 48North we believe in good choices. From our boardroom to our buds, we move with an open mind and an eye for innovation. All 48North products are cultivated with sustainable practices and tended to with care. We see endless potential in the future of cannabis and are passionate about creating a community that embraces social, environmental and personal growth. At 48North, we are built on good people and good weed, ensuring you can inhale (and exhale) with the greatest of ease. The latitude for a life well lived.