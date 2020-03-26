Loading…
Kingpen

King Louis OG .3 Gram Disposable Vape

IndicaTHC 21%CBD

Bred from the genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis, OG Kush. This is pure relaxation at its finest and a perfect nightcap for the end of a long day

King Louis effects

675 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
33% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
