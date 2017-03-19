About this product

The taste sensation of a bright summer’s day can be right on the tip of your tongue with our Pomegranate Lemonade CBD Hard Candy. Sweet to tart, and then sweet again, this full-flavored fruity enjoyment will keep your mouth watering for more. All of the flavor impact you have come to expect of our natural cannabinoids. Enjoy a tall drink of lemonade with a subtle infusion of pomegranate in a single bite, and let the healing feeling wash over you like a warm summer day.



4 pieces per package: net wt. 18g



- Strength: Available in Ultra Strength (60 mg) of CBD

- CBD Hard Candy is proudly Made in USA

- 100% nut, soy, dairy and gluten free

- Safe, legal and effective without a prescription in all 50 states – order your CBD Hard Candy today.



4 Candys - Total 60mg



