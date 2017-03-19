✈A2FLY
The taste sensation of a bright summer’s day can be right on the tip of your tongue with our Pomegranate Lemonade CBD Hard Candy. Sweet to tart, and then sweet again, this full-flavored fruity enjoyment will keep your mouth watering for more. All of the flavor impact you have come to expect of our natural cannabinoids. Enjoy a tall drink of lemonade with a subtle infusion of pomegranate in a single bite, and let the healing feeling wash over you like a warm summer day.
4 pieces per package: net wt. 18g
- Strength: Available in Ultra Strength (60 mg) of CBD
- CBD Hard Candy is proudly Made in USA
- 100% nut, soy, dairy and gluten free
- Safe, legal and effective without a prescription in all 50 states – order your CBD Hard Candy today.
4 Candys - Total 60mg
Pink Lemonade effects
Reported by real people like you
119 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
43% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
