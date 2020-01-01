ABcann Medicinals Inc
About ABcann Medicinals Inc
ABcann Medicinals Inc. is a Licensed Producer for Medical Purposes Regulations. We have built our processes and company on a commitment to delivering products that are reliable, standardized, repeatable and accessible to everyone. Our organization is backed by leading edge standardized growth technology, allowing for a fully controlled, monitored and repeatable growth environment. From the ground up, ABcann is committed to an organic, standardized and verified plant-growth process.