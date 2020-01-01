 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
ABcann Medicinals Inc

About ABcann Medicinals Inc

ABcann Medicinals Inc. is a Licensed Producer for Medical Purposes Regulations. We have built our processes and company on a commitment to delivering products that are reliable, standardized, repeatable and accessible to everyone. Our organization is backed by leading edge standardized growth technology, allowing for a fully controlled, monitored and repeatable growth environment. From the ground up, ABcann is committed to an organic, standardized and verified plant-growth process.