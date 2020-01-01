Ablis-Ablis Drink

The Cannabis image has come a long way over the years with its image transforming from being a “stoner” drug to being a plant chalk full of potential health benefits. Marijuana contains THC (mind altering) and CBD (non psychoactive health benefits). Industrial Hemp CBD contains no THC and is not marijuana. Industrial Hemp CBD is the base of all of our products. Ablis Beverages and Supplements products include Ablis CBD Lemon Ginger in 12 oz (25mg CBD) and 50ml shots (10mg CBD), Ablis CBD Crystals (1000mg CBD), Ablis CBD Oils (2 oz jar and 8 oz pump) and Rubs (500mg CBD). We also create various Ablis Beverages in kegs served on tap with 20mg CBD per 16 oz serving. Flavors include lemon ginger, cranberry blood orange, cold brew coffee, mint matte, rotating kefir flavors, O calorie lemon or grapefruit sparkling water. Ablis products are hand-crafted in Bend, Oregon using all-natural, GMO-free ingredients and infused with 99+% pure, organic, THC-free, GMP-certified CBD crystals extracted from hemp by a DEA-known manufacturing facility which distributes to Ablis via a DEA/FDA-recognized foreign importer – no prescription needed. Ablis LLC makes no claims to health benefits of CBD. We speak to experience and encourage all our customers to do research of their own.