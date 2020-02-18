About this product
As quality is the utmost importance to us, we put a lot of time, care, effort and resources into making sure our hemp flower is of a high standard, clean, safe, potent, and rigorously tested for your satisfaction and peace of mind. To learn more about our CBG Wedding Cake hemp flower sourcing and testing, check out our main CBD hemp flower page.
We know you’ll absolutely love this strain of Wedding Cake CBG hemp flower, and you’ll be wanting more!
These perfectly cured CBG flower buds get delivered in recyclable glass tubes.
As always, if you are not completely satisfied with any aspect of your Wedding Cake CBG hemp flower buds, or you have any concerns or questions, shoot us a message, and we will fix it, or do our best to answer all of your questions. Your satisfaction is our priority, always.
Follow the link if you’re looking for high THCa hemp flower for sale.
CBG Flower Wedding Cake CBG Hemp Flower close up
WEDDING CAKE CBG HEMP FLOWER ADDITIONAL INFO
Genetics:
Sativa-dominant: Wedding Cake was created by crossing the cannabis strain Cherry Pie and GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies).
Appearance:
A super potent hemp variety, specifically selected to exhibit high CBGa/CBG & legal THC <03%, she’s a real looker is Wedding Cake CBG buds. This “CBG hemp” strain was a clear winner for adding to our growing craft range of CBG/Hemp flower buds. Displaying fresh hues of light to dark greens, a hint of yellow Orange sun-kissed hay. Well trimmed, reasonably tight and dense buds, packed with crystals, an abundance of trichomes, super sticky to the touch, and plentiful hairs ( pistils). Well trimmed, nice & naturally dense, excellent sized buds really show off it’s exceptional quality. The product photos are of the actual batch on sale; some variations will occur.
Aroma/Smell:
Wedding Cake CBG is subtle & fresh on the nose, we find the aroma of Wedding Cake CBG to be remarkably delightful, fairly loud although subtle, and delightfully euphoric. It’s sophisticated, tangy citrus orange overtones with an earthy, cinnamon & peppery undertones. Wedding Cake’s one for the hemp flower connoisseur within us all.
Taste:
Wedding Cake CBG flower tastes similar to its aromatic characteristics, tangy, citrus orange, complex, deep, earthy & peppery. Smooth on the throat and lungs when consumed. Enjoyable, Moorish, and an absolute delight in the evening.
Effects:
Due to its potency, rich terpene, and cannabinoid profile, Wedding Cake CBG is relaxing with euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. If you’re looking for that full-body medicating, calmness. With many consumers reporting reduced pain and improved appetite. Wedding Cake CBG flower is perfect way to start your day.
https://absolutenaturecbd.com/shop/cbg-hemp-flower/wedding-cake-cbg-hemp-flower-for-sale/
About this strain
Wedding Cake, also known as "Triangle Mints #23," is a potent type of indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies. The Wedding Cake strain provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain yields a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019.
Wedding Cake growing info
Wedding Cake is a popular strain choice for both intermediate and advanced growers. This strain can be grown indoors and outdoors. You can expect a flowering time of 7-9 weeks. When grown outside, Wedding Cake will finish between September through October. This strain offers an average yield.
Wedding Cake effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Our hemp is sourced from Colorado and grown following organic practices. We take pride that our products are pesticide-free grown, non-GMO, and specifically bred to be high in CBD and other beneficial cannabinoids and terpenes, otherwise known as phytocannabinoid-rich hemp that goes into our of our premium CBD products.
The plant is then extracted using, cannabinoid preserving super-critical Co2 extraction which results in our amazing full spectrum cannabinoid profile. Each batch that is produced undergoes 3rd party testing at every step; this ensures absolute quality, purity, and safety at each stage of production.