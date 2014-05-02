About this strain
From Bodhi Seeds comes Sunshine Daydream, an indica-dominant cross between Appalachia and Bubbashine (a Bubba Kush and Blue Moonshine hybrid). Its flavors are an elaborate blend of tangy diesel and fruit, accented by sweet berry undertones. A descendant of Bubba Kush, Sunshine Daydream is a potently psychoactive indica that brings relief to pain, nausea, inflammation, and other conditions that benefit from THC-rich strains.
Sunshine Daydream effects
Reported by real people like you
88 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
81% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
59% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
