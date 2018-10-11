Activ-8 Delta 8
Grab your double cup and pour up the sweet juices of Apple Activ-8! The full-flavor green apple syrup is perfect for any get-together or event. Shake or stir it up with your favorite beverage and prepare for the Activ-8 boosts of 98% Delta 8 Hemp THC. Pour up, and Activ-8!
Apple Jack effects
83 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
32% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
27% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
21% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
13% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
