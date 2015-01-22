Activ-8 Delta 8
About this product
Ripe like fine wine fresh from the vine, this juicy fruit flavor is bursting with succulence and topped off with lingering hints of candied sweetness. Our mini shooter contains a concentrated dose of high-quality premium delta 8 hemp THC for your enjoyment. Simply shoot it back like a shot and enjoy the experience.
Grape Ape effects
Reported by real people like you
1,475 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!