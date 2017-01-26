"Sour Dub x Tahoe Alien

2 x .5g FSHO Infused Pre-rolls

As its name belies, Alien Rock Candy has a sweet, memorable flavor to match its crystalline appearance. Trichome-heavy and rich in THC content, this substantial strain is ideal for unwinding at the end of a long day. This Sour Dubble and Tahoe Alien cross captures a fruity, sweet aroma that carries through until the exhale. An indicadominant hybrid, ARC’s euphoric effect can help manage pain, stress, and insomnia.

For a harder hitting inhale, our infused pre-rolls offer an abundance of amplified effects. We add strain-specific FSHO to freshly ground flower, deepening every drag."

