Alien Rock Candy Hybrid 2 x .5g FSHO Infused Pre-rolls

by Aeriz
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
About this product

"Sour Dub x Tahoe Alien

2 x .5g FSHO Infused Pre-rolls

As its name belies, Alien Rock Candy has a sweet, memorable flavor to match its crystalline appearance. Trichome-heavy and rich in THC content, this substantial strain is ideal for unwinding at the end of a long day. This Sour Dubble and Tahoe Alien cross captures a fruity, sweet aroma that carries through until the exhale. An indicadominant hybrid, ARC’s euphoric effect can help manage pain, stress, and insomnia.

For a harder hitting inhale, our infused pre-rolls offer an abundance of amplified effects. We add strain-specific FSHO to freshly ground flower, deepening every drag."

About this strain

Alien Rock Candy by Alien Genetics is an indica-dominant hybrid with an aroma as sweet as the name suggests. This Sour Dubble and Tahoe Alien cross captures a fruity, citrus aroma that carries through until the exhale. Full relaxation of the mind and body make this strain ideal for the end of an active or stressful day, with a heaviness that segueways nicely into sleep. The effects may take a few minutes to peak, but Alien Rock Candy packs a powerful euphoric punch once it sets in. A good choice for both novice and expert growers alike, Alien Rock Candy finishes around 8 weeks into its flowering cycle. 

Aeriz

Logo for the brand Aeriz
Aeriz
Shop products
aerīz is a national aeroponic cannabis brand that provides patients and enthusiasts with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.

