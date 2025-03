"Triangle Kush x Animal Mints

—

2 x .5g Pre-rolls

—

With a remarkably sweet flavor and fiery orange-and-purple appearance, Wedding Cake is a dense, memorable treat. Often noted for its high THC levels, this strain has become popular with both medical and recreational users. Useful both for serious pain management and general relaxation, you’ll be going for another slice of this strain as soon as you finish the first.

—

Our .5-gram cones are filled with only fresh-ground, strain-specific aeroponic flower. Get strains you know and love in packs of two and ease your way through the day."

read more