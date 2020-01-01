 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Agriair®
Agriair® Cover Photo

Agriair®

Preventing Problems Before They Occur

Agriair® featured photo 1
Agriair® featured photo 2
Agriair® 1000 series
Agriair® 1000 series
Agriair® PG series
Agriair® PG series
Agriair® 2200PG
Agriair® 2200PG

About Agriair®

Agriair® purifiers are specifically engineered to proactively protect delicate indoor growing environments. Our wide range of portable and scalable air and surface purifiers eliminate harmful molds, pathogens, bio-contaminants and VOCs at their source. Designed in combination with best purifying technology and over 30 years of reliable manufacturing, Agriair® equipment provides easy in-duct options and standalone solutions to protect your grow space. Provide your plants with the optimal growing environment by using Agriair® surface and air purifiers.

Pest control

more products

Available in

United States, California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Oregon, Washington