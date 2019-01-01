AgriScience Labs (ASL), the largest network of cannabis testing laboratories in Colorado, includes the two most experienced labs in the state, plus a conveniently located newcomer, to provide the optimal testing science and service to the cannabis producer community. We are a combination of three laboratories: CMT Laboratories, Terra Health Care Laboratories, and Western Slope Analytical. CMT has been operating since 2011 and has known as a leader in science and customer service during that time. Terra Health Care Laboratories (THCL) is known for its state of the art equipment, methods, and facilities. Western Slope Analytical (WSA), our newest location, is opening soon in Silt, Colorado to service western slope growers and manufacturers. With multiple PhDs, and the top scientists from four testing labs on our staff, we have backgrounds ranging from chemical analysis, toxicology, and pharmacology, which allows us to provide a practical, reliable, scientific approach to cannabis testing. We’ve worked with the MED, DOR, and CDPHE to bring standardized laboratory testing practices to the industry by applying our knowledge and experience to promulgating effective rules using sound science and practical judgement. ASL understands not only the need to provide expedient test results of the highest quality to the industry, but to also make those test results meaningful and useful. We are always open to working with our clients to use their results for positive change. We are happy to design and aid in experiments with our client’s processes to make their products better. This is all part of what testing means to us.