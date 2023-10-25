BLUNT THC-A CEREAL MILK 3.5 GRAMS BLUNT THC-A GARY PAYTON 3.5 GRAMS

HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Indulge in the classic charm of Aire's meticulously crafted blunts. Our premium blunts are a connoisseur's choice, expertly rolled with the finest, hand-selected cannabis strains. Each puff delivers a smooth, flavorful experience that lingers on your palate. Whether you're looking to unwind after a long day or share a moment with friends, Aire blunts are your passport to relaxation and enjoyment. Elevate your smoking experience with the perfect balance of convenience and sophistication. Choose Aire for an unforgettable journey into the world of premium cannabis.

Cereal Milk is a hybrid marijuana strain from Cookies. Cereal Milk is made by crossing Y Life (Cookies x Cherry Pie) and Snowman, a sativa-dominant Cookies pheno. Cereal Milk has a loud flavor with a sweet milk and ice cream nose that will keep you dipping back into your stash. You can expect dense, quality nugs dripping with trichomes and a potent high.

