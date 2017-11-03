SOUR DIESEL, SATIVA, DELTA 8, 1000 MG

HybridTHC 19%
With Aire's Delta 8 vape cartidges, you'll discover a world of smooth, flavorful vapor that tantalizes your senses with each inhale. The compact design ensures you can take it anywhere, making it perfect for on-the-go relaxation or moments of leisure.

Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D" and "Sour Deez," is a popular hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.

