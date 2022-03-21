About this strain
Granddaddy Purple is an indica marijuana strain that goes by many different names, including "Grand Daddy Purp," "Granddaddy Purps," "GDP," and "Grandaddy Purple Kush." Popularized in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Mendo Purps, Skunk, and Afghanistan. This California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Mendo Purps and Afghanistan parent, while Skunk passes on its oversized, compact bud structure. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin. Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.
We are driven to create an intuitive, virtually effortless, and cleverly designed vapor experience. Our team saw what the vape world had to offer, and we knew we could do it better with a focus on design, vapor delivery, quality, and one-of-a-kind oils. We organically formed a working belief that drives us each day: no detail too small. After two years of combining craftsmanship, technology, and research, we delivered a virtually unparalleled vaporizer system. We selected the best high-performance ceramic atomizer, so our unique oils provide a consistent and unaltered experience from first draw to last.
Backed by extensive research and development, the AiroPro vaporizer sets a new industry benchmark in convenience. There are no buttons or switches to complicate use, just inhale to activate. A light vibration indicates when the device is on, so the amount of vapor per hit can be accurately gauged; this feature improves the level of control users have over their device beyond that of any other personal vaporizer.
Our innovations aren’t limited to our vaporizers alone—we’ve also reimagined the AiroPod oil cartridge design to support a plug-and-play system and maintain superior leak resistance. The AiroPod cartridge and AiroPro vaporizer are the first cartridge and vaporizer to feature magnetic cartridges that can be exchanged in an instant. Switching flavors is literally a snap. We offer five core curated series: Artisan Series, Artisan CBD Series, Strain Series, Live Resin Series & Live Flower Series.
Combining our advanced technology with premium oil, we released the AiroX disposable vaporizer. Ready-to-go out of the package & disposable; there’s no charging required - ever.
