Dive into the fresh, unrefined, and full-spectrum potency of Almora 100% Live Resin with the convenience and ease-of-use of an All-In-One vape. Intentionally curated to deliver those rich, full-bodied flavor profiles from fresh-frozen sun-grown whole flower (never shake or trim), grown locally in sun-drenched, California greenhouses. Our customized All-In-One is made specifically for our oils to provide an authentic, true-to-the-plant experience. Whether you're on-the-go or at home, we hope you find time to unwind, relax, and savor every moment, one puff at a time.



Indulge in a creamy, sweet, and soothing hybrid, and let Wedding Cake carry you off to bed. This is a hybrid with complex effects - you’ll start off with a bit of sativa-like creativity and alertness before sinking into a warm and comforting relaxation that only an indica can provide. Shack up with this tasty hybrid, ‘til death do you part.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Sweet, Vanilla, Earthy

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Thoughtful

Lineage: Cross between Cherry Pie and Girl Scout Cookies





