Alpine Vapor - Cannatonic 1:1 Premium Cannabis Oil Cartridge .5g
by Alpine Vapor
HybridTHC 4%CBD 9%
About this product
Hybrid | An even balance of CBD and THC promotes relaxation while helping you stay clearheaded. | Packed with earthy and diesel flavors. Notes of citrus and pepper. | Happy, mellow, creative
Available in half gram and gram.
About this strain
Cannatonic
Cannatonic is a mostly CBD marijuana strain made by crossing MK Ultra and G13 Haze. This strain produces a relatively short-lived, mellow high that is also uplifting and powerfully relaxing. Medical marijuana patients choose Cannatonic to treat pain, muscle spasms, anxiety and migraines. This strain has a slightly earthy odor with a sweet citrus flavor.
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
39% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
47% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
42% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand
Alpine Vapor
The Alpine Mission
The Alpine Vapor mission is to produce the purest, safest and most discreet cannabis products on the market. We pair cutting-edge distillation technology with beautiful and accessible design to serve the full spectrum of cannabis enthusiasts, from first-time patients to experienced connoisseurs. We want to raise the bar for cannabis-infused goods and provide the world with An Elevated Experience™.
Quality & Safety
All Alpine products are held to the highest quality control and testing standards to ensure that we deliver a clean and consistent experience every time. We test every batch using advanced high-pressure liquid chromatography (HPLC), which allows us to fine tune the balance of cannabinoids and terpenes in our products with the utmost precision. For extra safety, we also submit every batch to SC Labs to verify that our products are 100% free of solvents, pesticides, and other impurities.
